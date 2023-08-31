'Cutest living thing': BTS' RM showers praise on member Jimin for birthday wish, fans in awe of friendship

RM went live on Weverse last night to have a conversation with his fans. During the live, he talked about quite a few things. He mentioned his recent controversy about a song he posted, Jimin's on his Instagram stories about birthday ads put up by his fans in Seoul to celebrate his upcoming birthday and a possible military enlistment.

BTS’ RM calls Jimin the cutest living being in the world

When one of the viewers from the live asked BTS' RM asked if he had seen the birthday ads put up in Seoul. He remarked that he was aware of the fans doing this project. It all started when BTS' Jimin had stepped out in public and came across a birthday adad that was put up around a bus stop. He shared the same through his Instagram stories with the caption 'Huh! Hyung, you were here?'. He once again saw the signage and shared his stories saying 'Seeing you once again' with a peace sign. RM noticed BTS' Jimin's stories on Instagram and shared the signage with heart emojis, reciprocating the love and being grateful to the fans. BTS' RM called Jimin the cutest living being in the world and the fans over the internet are going gaga over this remark because indeed Jimin is the cutest being on this planet earth.

About the birthday signage put up for RM

Recently, a BTS fan commissioned an ad at the bus stop for BTS leader RM. The signage reads, 'You live, so we love.' The fan explained the meaning behind it. They said it was meant to be a comforting message of love and support to the artist prior to enlistment, but the installation was so close to BTS' RM's birthday that it served a dual purpose. The signage has been put up in front of a bus stop located at Hannam Nineone on Hannamdaero, a street that was mentioned in the lyrics of Still Life, a song from RM's Indigo.

