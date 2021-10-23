Cynthia Nixon updates fans on directing SATC revival And Just Like That: It’s been a complete dream

Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon has recently shared some good news with her fans. The actress, 55, who has also starred as Miranda Hobbs in the series and movies under the SATC franchise has revealed that she has been working as a director for their new series And Just Like That, which is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in December 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the SATC alum has shared some never-seen-before pictures of herself as a director. “I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season,” Nixon penned, adding that being on the sets as a director has been like a “complete dream.” Speaking of her costars including Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress mentioned that she has “truly never felt so supported in my life.”

Now, fans might be worrying whether they’d still get to see her reprise the role of Miranda for the reboot. Cynthia has asked those fans to not worry for “Miranda is still going to be in the episode.” From her enthusiastic post, it is clear how much Nixon has enjoyed directing an episode for Sex and the City revival. She explained how “surreal” it was to have taken up both the jobs, that of playing Miranda, and also directing some parts of the series.

Take a look at her post:

In other news, Sex and the City’s reboot will only witness three out of the four lead cast members. While Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon have reprised their roles as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, Kim Cattrall aka Samantha has not joined the cast for the revival. It would be interesting to watch how the story revolves around the three best friends excluding Samantha.

