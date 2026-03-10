D-10: V shares glimpse at BTS’ ARIRANG choreography in countdown update ahead of comeback, Watch

BTS is gearing up for the release of their 5th full-length album ARIRANG, and the seven members of the team are knocking themselves out by making sure that they put their best foot forward once again. As per the latest update by V, the group is prepping for a hardcore dance number for their comeback. While that may not come as a surprise to many, despite most of the members being in their early thirties, the group is yet again sticking to their powerful contribution to the K-pop scene.

Kim Taehyung shares Bangtan Sonyeondan’s tough but entertaining regime before ARIRANG release

On March 10, BTS member V took to his Instagram account to share an update about how the practice was coming along for the boys of the group ahead of their official return to the music scene next week. A no-brainer for the BTS ARMY, the septet could be seen working hard on the choreography for the debut performance of their song at the historical Gwanghwamun Square.

Check out the D-10 glimpse revealed below:

Dressed in their casual fits with colorful mics in their hands, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook could be seen hard at work. But more than revealing an official sneak peek at the comeback, the members goofed around and made sure they had a good time. Right on beat and synchronized with each other as always, the South Korean pop icons looked well-trained for giving a worthwhile performance on Saturday.

BTS will drop ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, which is a 14-track album led by the single SWIM. It will be followed by a globally livestreamed look at their first performance of the song and others from the record on March 21. Called BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, the hour-long session will be shot in Seoul, South Korea, and made available for fans to watch online on Netflix simultaneously from 8 pm KST / 7 am ET.

