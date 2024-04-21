D-DAY GOOD DAY: BTS' SUGA highlights solo album release and AGUST D tour days in vlog style clip; watch

BTS' SUGA released his solo album D-DAY in April 2023. The album was followed by a world tour and subsequently, the idol rapper enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. The concert film was also released recently and has set new box office numbers. The rapper dropped a video in which he thanks the fans and gives day-to-day updates from the recording of the album to wrapping up the world tour.

BTS member SUGA thanks fans for D-DAY

On April 21, BTS' SUGA released a nine-minute long video in which he gives highlights for his solo album and the world tour and promotions. The idol producer updates fans with every important event that comes along the way of D-DAY. He mentioned the recording of the album, jacket cover shooting, meeting Jimmy Fallon, concerts and much more. He shares his experience throughout the promotional cycle. SUGA thanks his fans for their support and for making every day during D-DAY a good day.

BTS' recent activities

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope released his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. J-Hope also dropped a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in the theatres on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million revenue.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track will be in all English and will discuss the loneliness of love. The song has entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

