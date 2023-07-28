D.P.2 Early Review: Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan knock it out of the park with commendable performances

Name: D.P.2

Premiere date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, and Son Suk Ku

Director: Han Jun Hee

Writer: Based on the webtoon D.P Dog's Day by Kim Bo Tong

Genre: Military drama, Action

No. of Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

D.P.2 Plot

Following the lives of military men, the story digs deeper into the blatant bullying, corruption, abuse of power, and hazing under the guise of military protocol. D.P.s or Deserter Pursuits, are the military police aiming to locate and arrest military deserters, as well as pass them on for trial if needed. Jung Hae In stars as a rookie in the D.P. team under the name of Private An Jun Ho and meets a Corporal named Han Ho Yeol, played by Koo Kyo Hwan. The two form a team and set out to catch deserters while trying their best to minimize the harm. At the end of season 1 which aired on August 27, 2021, and saw global success, Ahn Jun Ho proceeds to step out of the yellow line, essentially breaking the code of conduct and branding himself as a deserter.

Initial opinion of D.P.2

The show begins with the pronouncement of the Korean Military Act concerning all able-bodied Korean men and proceeds to a particularly memorable scene from D.P. season 1 with a private being surrounded by the Special Duty Team aiming guns at him. The emotionally disturbed person asks Jung Hae In’s character An Junho to take responsibility for his death, shooting himself. And that basically presents the premise of what will follow in the show.

Expectations from D.P.2

While only an early reaction to the show, we have once again been hooked by Jung Hae In’s fabulous expressions and sincere acting. Koo Kyo Hwan is sure to receive more exposure as the show progresses. On the other hand, Son Suk Ku finds himself in a little more palatable state this time around, or maybe we’ve been influenced by his role of Mr. Gu in My Liberation Notes, who knows. Kim Sung Kyun grabs a memorable presence pretty early on in the show and we hope he does not turn out to be a rotten apple by the end of it. D.P.2 has been intriguing from the start and banks on its realistic portrayal even this time around.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: D.P.2: Top 5 things to note about Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan's military story before starting season 2