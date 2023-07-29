D.P.2 Full Review: Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan pull off semi-win against military system in sincere attempt

Name: D.P.2

Premiere date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, and Son Suk Ku

Director: Han Jun Hee

Writer: Based on the webtoon D.P Dog's Day by Kim Bo Tong

Genre: Military Drama, Action

No. of Episodes: 6

Where to watch: Netflix

D.P.2 Storyline

At the centre of the story stands Ahn Jun Ho, the character played by Jung Hae In, who is a righteous young man in a messy family situation. He is joined by Koo Kyo Hwan’s Han Ho Yeol who is a Corporal in the military. The two become a team of D.P.s, Deserter Pursuits, who chase after military defectors to bring them back into the system. The show resumes following a showdown when a heavily bullied soldier takes his own life and the D.P.s are unable to protect him. While Han Ho Yeol lands in the hospital, Ahn Jun Ho is back to the base and pushed into the routine of being hazed by his superiors while he tries to survive his enlistment life. More terrifying cases take to the camera and a few familiar faces are back like ghosts.

What’s good about D.P.2?

The acting is top-notch, be it by the likes of the leads- Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, and Son Suk Ku, by the recurring stars or by the cameo actors. The versatile emotions displayed and the complex scenes acted out by the cast is really the highlight of the show. Interestingly, we cannot give all the credit for pulling the weight of the series, and that is to say a lot about the show with a lot of seasoned players bringing in their expertise to the roles. It does well to reflect the mindset of a regular soldier in his military enlistment days who comes across so many new faces and builds a new lifestyle with them during his time, only to probably never meet again.

With the popularity of the show, D.P.2 is sure to introduce the viewers to concepts of military life that they may not know about, allowing them to get familiarised with a crucial happening in the lives of all able-bodied Korean men. The discourse around compulsory conscription life has always been a topic unexplored in the world view, and the Netflix series offers a chance for active conversation, especially with the newly gained attention from international audiences in the Korean military.

What does not work with D.P.2?

Season 1 of the show saw it ending in a cliffhanger, exciting enough to keep you wanting more, and yet wrapping up the storyline on a high note. And while the story does tie all loose ends and leave you with a semi-win, the 6 episodes seem less to begin with. As the countdown begins for Ahn Jun Ho’s next year in the military, this time even in the absence of his dear partner Han Ho Yeol, there’s sadness in the air. Earlier there was more than one case running through the course of the show, D.P.2 allowed space for only one story to unfold, albeit in detail.

Our biggest complaint with the show lies in the development of Koo Kyo Hwan’s character who seems to have been set for the back burner this time around. While originally a story about the team, this one sees him making fleeting appearances in important scenes, leaving an overall sense of underuse of his skills.

Final Review of D.P.2

Interestingly, there’s a lot more humor in moments you’d least expect to fill the show with versatility. Won Ji An’s cameo incurs a little, almost non-existent romance, while Go Kyung Pyo’s appearance incites anger. The military drama keeps it active all throughout its run, and that’s why it’s the perfect weekend watch for us.

