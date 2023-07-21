D.P. 2: Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan get back into the adventure in new stills for upcoming military drama

The much-anticipated second season of the upcoming Korean military drama D.P., in which Jun Ho (Jung Hae In) and Ho Yeol (Koo Kyo Hwan) are part of the military desertion arrest team (DP) and constantly confront inescapable realities and absurdities, draws attention. The drama also stars Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Kyun and others. Season 2 of 'D.P.', where you can see the chemistry among Jun Ho and Ho Yeol, the strong combination that everybody has been hanging tight for, will be released on Netflix on July 28th.

The images of Ahn Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol, who retold the unfinished story, are captured in the newly released stills for the new Korean military thriller drama. After the incident involving Private Cho Seok Bong, the two duo, who are at the top of the division's arrest rate, meet again and continue their pursuit of the deserter. With the objective of securely bringing back the deserter, they traversed the nation following the tracks of those with different stories, wearing disguises and directing cross interrogations. The profound stills of Jun Ho, clutching Ho Yeol, who has tumbled down, and the two individuals, who have tears on their scarred faces, additionally grab the attention.

Director Han Joon Hee explained that Jun Ho and Ho Yeol's growth as they meet new people is an important part of the DP team, which has received a lot of love since season one due to their camaraderie. Jung Hae In, who plays Jun Ho, said that Jun Ho wants to be like Ho Yeol and that Ho Yeol has a side that Jun Ho doesn't have. This is how the two of them get along. Koo Kyo Hwan, who assumes the part of Ho Yeol, expressed that in the wake of observing every one in the drama, 'DP' is by all accounts about individuals that the person Ahn Jun Ho met. The most memorable scene in season one is when he first met and recognized Jun Ho. He didn't hide his love for him. The two youngsters who experienced childhood in various conditions and met in a little society called the military, go about as a DP group, go through numerous things together, become more like one another, and intrigue watchers about the relationship that will become more grounded.

