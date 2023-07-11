D.P.2: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan and more get caught in intense session at military base

Netflix Korea shared the new stills from one of the highly anticipated returns of a K-drama. D.P. 2 starring Jung Hae In, Ko Kyoo Hwan, and Son Suk Ku is ready to premiere on July 28. Inducing excitement among fans Netflix shared moments hinting at the new challenges and hindrances that will occur in Jung Hae In and Ko Kyo Hwan's way.

Stills from D.P.2

D.P.2 reflects the harsh truth behind the military system of South Korea. This critically acclaimed Netflix series was released in 2021 with 8 episodes of spine-chilling missions of Jung Hae In and Ko Kyoo Hwan. Netflix previously hinted at changes in Ko Kyoo Hwan and Jung Hae In's partnership in the drama with an emphasis on situations getting difficult at the Military Police Investigation Division. In the new concept images Jung Hae In' An Jun Ho faces the mission alone meanwhile, Ko Kyoo Hwan's Han Ho Yeol gets involved in obscure affairs. Kim Sung Kyun's character Sergeant Park Beom Gu seems to have discovered something big and Son Suk Ku's character Lieutenant Im Ji Seop making new plans. Jin Ji Hee appeared to be comforting a character which may link to the last episode of season one. D.P. 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 28.

What do viewers anticipate from D.P.2?

Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Kyun, Jin Ji Hee, Kim Ji Hyun, and Choi Hyun Wook are participating in Netflix's D.P.2. The K-drama took the biggest turn in the last episode of the first season with questions unanswered keeping the viewers intrigued. Season 2 will be much more intense as relationship dynamics are anticipated to evolve. An Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol will see a change in performance in the Deserters Pursuit team. Sergeant Park Beom Gu and Lieutenant Im Ji Seop will join hands to clear a thrilling mission despite their differences in opinions in the past. D.P.2 will depict the unchanging problems faced by multiple military trainees where the main cast is set to bring changes but their hands are tied by the rules and regulations. It is yet to see if things will fall into their place or if the situation worsens.