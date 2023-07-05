D.P.2: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku, and others leave you intrigued in new character posters

Jung Hae In is returning with the second season of one most anticipated K-drama D.P. Netflix has released the character posters for six cast members including Jung Hae In and Kyoo Kyo Hwan. The deserters pursuit is all set to face hurdles and bring back military soldiers.

The Character posters of D.P.2

On July 5, Netflix dropped the character posters of each cast member participating in D.P.2. The return of the 103rd Division Military Police Investigation Department, and new figures at the Armed Forces Headquarters. The posters revealed six army personnel who will be leading the show which are Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Suk Ku, Ji Jin Hee, and Kim Ji Hyun. As the team of two Jung Hae In and Ko Kyo Hwan will be going around to catch ran away soldiers as part of their duty. We will see Kim Sung Kyun as the sergeant first and Son Suk Ku as the captain again. Jin Ji Hee will be playing the role of the legal officer and Kim Ji Hyun as the Lieutenant Colonel.

About D.P (Deserters Pursuit)

D.P. depicts the harsh reality of the South Korean Military with the characters as naturally as they could be portrayed. This is a story of a young man Ahn Jun Ho played by Jung Hae In who is sent on a mission to bring back soldiers who try to avoid the mandatory services by fleeing. Jung Hae In's character joins Koo Kyo Hwan's Han Hyo Yeol as a subordinate on this mission. When the two go out to chase the soldiers they face absurd incidents, extraordinary yet normal situations. This show was loved by millions of fans worldwide and critics named this show violent and sensitive.

What will happen in D.P.2?

According to Netflix, the show will continue from where it ended in the first season as many unanswered questions have been raised. New tragedies and issues will occur in the unit, however, the D.P.2 team will continue on their mission to bring back soldiers. Netflix hints towards one of the two D.P.2 members might turn into a defector. There will be six episodes in season 2 which be available on Netflix on July 28.

