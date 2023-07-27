Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku starrer Netflix drama D.P. 2 introduces new characters in latest stills

Season 2 of the upcoming Korean military drama 'D.P', which recounts the narrative of Junho (Jung Hae In) and Hoyeol (Koo Kyo Hwan), who have abandoned military service and continually experience the perpetual reality and craziness, reunites and pair up for even more passionate acting and energy. The behind-the-scenes stills were released to show.

D.P. 2 starring Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Kyun and others:

The stills from the new Korean military drama the shooting site where the actors who are immersed in their acting and director Han Joon Hee, who runs the filming session, shows up. Han Joon Hee, who got back to the scene with the actors and production crew who were with Season 1, said that the acting was undeniably perfect. While shooting, there were troublesome minutes and there were numerous unforeseen factors, however there was thought and backing for one another. He offered his thanks to each and every individual who did their absolute best. Jung Hae In, who will show the development of Ahn Junho, who became Private First Class, bragged about the chemistry with his co-actors, saying it was awesome and they are mindful of one another. Koo Kyo Hwan, who assumes the part of Han Hoyeol, the dependable head of the DP group, likewise said that the kind disposition and camaraderie was two times however much it was in Season 1. It made watchers surmise the climate of the scene and the warmth for one another.

D.P. 2:

Kim Sung Kyun, who plays Sergeant Park Beom Goo, who goes with a choice to safeguard the officers, communicated his delight and warmth, saying that he had the option to meet them once more and delighted in shooting since they were feeling the loss of one another and in light of the fact that the director is continuously searching for another image for an actor, it seems like his life as an actor is expanded again, with new exciting stories and character arcs. D.P. 2 will be released only on Netflix on July 28th.

