D.P.2 Second Teaser: Jung Hae In returns to challenge the system, Koo Kyo Hwan joins

Snowdrop actor Jung Hae In, is set to make a comeback with the highly anticipated second season of the hit Netflix series, D.P. Reprising his role as Ahn Jun Ho, alongside co-star Koo Kyo Hwan as Han Ho Yeol, the duo will once again portray soldiers in the Deserter Pursuit unit. A newly released trailer for the upcoming season offers a glimpse into the thought-provoking storyline.

D.P.2 releases new trailer

The trailer showcases Jung Hae In’s character, Ahn Jun Ho, deep in contemplation, questioning the treatment of deserters by the system. Fueled by a desire to combat the absurdities he witnesses, he suggests an alternative approach of not capturing the deserters. This radical idea sets the stage for a potential conflict with the Armed Forces Headquarters, who are determined to cover up the incident.

Accompanying the trailer is a striking poster featuring members of the 103rd Division Military Police Investigation Department: Ahn Jun Ho, Park Beom Gu (played by Kim Sung Kyun), Han Ho Yeol, and Lim Ji Seop (played by Son Seok Goo). The somber expressions on their faces hint at the harsh realities they face. The presence of dog tags on the poster serves as a reminder of the inescapable crisis that unfolds.

What is the story of D.P.?

D.P. follows the journey of soldier Ahn Jun Ho as he joins the Deserter Pursuit faction of the military. Under the guidance of Sergeant Park Beom Gu and Corporal Han Ho Yeol, Jun Ho is tasked with capturing deserters. The teaser commences with a glimpse of bullying within the barracks, igniting a powder keg of emotions that leads to a gripping sequence.

As tension escalates, Jun Ho's voiceover reminds viewers of their mission: to bring deserters back safely. Explosions, chase sequences, and intense combat scenes flash across the screen, accompanied by powerful title cards proclaiming, Nothing will change unless we do something. Viewers are immersed in the aftermath of Private Cho Seok Bong's haunting incident, serving as a reminder that the cycle of absurdity persists. Jun Ho's resolute declaration that ‘nothing has changed’ starkly contrasts with the extraordinary stories of deserters trapped in extraordinary circumstances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

ALSO READ: D.P. 2 trailer: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan try their best again; Choi Hyun Wook, Son Seok Gu and others appear