Poll: D.P.2, The Uncanny Counter 2, or others: Which July K-drama release are you excited for? VOTE

July is bringing in some of the most awaited second seasons of K-dramas like D.P.2 and The Uncanny Counter 2, both will soon be available. Other anticipated K-dramas that will air in July are Strangers, My Lovely Liar, and Longing for You. From rom-com to thriller mysteries, July has a lot stored for you. Did we forget to mention action-packed fantasy dramas? Well! There's no genre left out in this month's K-drama land.

K-dramas airing in July

The Uncanny Counter 2 will also be released on tvN starring Jo Byung Gu, Kim Sejeong, Yum Hye Ran, and Yu Jung Sang in this humorous fantasy action drama. D.P.2 starring Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan alongside veteran actor Son Suk Ku is returning on Netflix on July 28. My Lovely Liar, a mystery romance drama starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun is scheduled to release on July 10. Strangers featuring Choi Sooyoung who plays the daughter of Jeon Hye Jin in a comical setting will premiere on July 17. Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun's Longing for is a murder mystery K-drama that will release on July 26.

Pick which one you have already added to your watchlist!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat