D.P.2: Top 5 things to note about Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan's military story before starting season 2

Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan starrer D.P.2 is making headlines for its highly anticipated release on July 28. D.P. is based on the life of Ahn Jun Ho and Koo Kyo Hwan which premiered in the year 2021 taking the world by storm with its captivating storyline and action. Here are the Top 5 things you should remember before diving into D.P.2.

Recap of Episode 8 of D.P. Part 1

D.P. depicted the story of runaway military trainees who tried to get away from their mandatory services for different reasons. The Netflix series portrayed the rigid and sadistic bullying at the military camp base which led the soldiers to attempt to escape from their service. Jung Hae In and Ko Kyoo Hwan teamed up as the Desert Pursuit to bring back those soldiers. In the Last episode, a young soldier Cho Suk Bong who was a victim of bullying took his life after being chased down by the D.P.

Ending Scene of D.P.

Ahn Jun Ho played by Jung Hae In is a Private in charge as one of the D.P. After solving multiple cases by bringing back soldiers to the camp safely, faces an unexpected issue. Cho Suk Bong was one of Ahn Jun Ho's close seniors and his case had a huge impact on Ahn Jun Ho as he seemed to leave the camp base in the last scene. The question is what does that scene actually indicate?

Cho Suk Bong's last words

While Cho Suk Bong ran away from the military base to take revenge against his bully, Ahn Jun Ho and Han Ho Yeol (Koo Kyo Hwan) searched for him endlessly. Before he takes his life in front of Sergeant Park Beom Gu, Ahn Jun Ho, Han Ho Yeol, and military personnel who gathered to catch him, he said a few things which has connection with the cases that will appear in D.P.2. Cho Suk Bong believed nothing would change if there were no actions taken against these bullies, the trailer clearly depicts unchanging matters turning into a huge ruckus as one of the trainees said the same dialogue during the teaser of D.P.2.

Son Suk Ku and Kim Sung Kyun's relationship

Son Suk Ku plays the character of Captain Im Ji Seop and Kim Sung Kyun plays Master Sergeant Park Beom Gu. The two are on opposite sides as Park Beom Gu had ideas that were not aligned with Im Ji Seop. The two contrasting personalities may possibly join hands in D.P.2 to bring better results.

The Dark Side

D.P. portrayed some very interesting fictional cases which threw light on the dark side of the South Korean military. These fictional stories spoke about the struggles of young soldiers getting through their tough training periods in the military. This Netflix K-drama has shown violent acts which are gruesomely illustrated.

