D.P. 2 trailer: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan try their best again; Choi Hyun Wook, Son Seok Gu and others appear

Netflix thrilled fans on June 29 by announcing the release of a teaser poster and trailer for season 2. The second season of the Netflix series D.P follows Junho and Hoyeol, members of the arrest team (D.P) who have left the military and are constantly confronted with absurdities and unchanging reality. Junho is shown looking somewhere among armed soldiers on the newly released poster. The composition is similar to that of the first season's teaser poster, but Junho's face has changed since he started working as a D.P. Curiosity is piqued by Junho's expression and the line that reads, "I will never be able to change it unless I do something."

D.P. 2 trailer:

Together, the trailer shows the absurdity that comes back even after Private Cho Seok Bong's incident and the same reality. Kim Ruri shoots at members of his unit after repeatedly being bullied and subjected to harsh military treatment. Contrary to Junho, who declares, "Nothing has changed," and the extraordinary story of the deserter who cannot return, which involves ordinary people going through extraordinary things, is now the focus of attention. The voice of Cho Seok Bong, who utters the words "nothing has changed" and "no idea whether he is alive or dead," as well as D.P Ahn Jun Ho's melancholic expression, tired of the never-ending pursuit, continue to warm the hearts of viewers. According to Han Joon Hee, who was in charge of writing and directing, said that each character had a goal that they wanted to achieve, and they did their best to follow that goal rather than trying to keep or change something from the previous season. Everyone's attention is on the story, which was told with a lot of care, sincerity, and effort from the main cast and crew.

The drama:

The new season will be out on July 28 and will take an even deeper look on the unassuming yet brutal truth of the South Korean military world. Many South Koreans who have gone through the same, shared the sentiments of the cases shown in Season 1. They felt like they were heard and the makers were showing the unfortunate truth of the soldiers. The new season features Choi Hyun Wook in the new role and Son Seok Gu has made a recurring role.

