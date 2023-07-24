D.P.2’s Son Suk Ku apologizes after receiving backlash for calling past theatre acting fake; Actor clarifies

D.P.2 actor Son Suk Ku responded to the criticism he received for speaking about fake acting. My Liberation Notes actor opened up, saying he switched from theatre acting to movies and K-dramas to pursue real acting. The actor was heavily criticized for this statement, to the point where a veteran theatre actor called him out publicly. In an interview, Son Suk Ku explained his stance on what his words meant and apologized for creating a misunderstanding.

Son Suk Ku apologized for his words

On July 23, Son Suk Ku responded to a question raised by an interviewer regarding his statement about switching from Theatre to Movies and K-drama. Son Su Ku responded that he has worked extremely hard for the past 10 years as an actor. However, sometimes he felt that he was forced to fit himself into a particular acting standard. He clarified that it was his stubbornness and nothing else, he does not have the same opinion about it now. Son Suk Ku believed one of the factors that excites him most is how he could add his own colors to the work. He added that he still considers these factors when choosing a project. He clarified, saying that his wrong choice of words came out easily as if he were speaking with a friend, creating a misunderstanding.

Son Suk Ku admitted his mistake, saying that he deserved to be criticized, and he apologized to the concerned senior who had criticized him. Son Suk Ku revealed writing a handwritten letter to the senior actor explaining what he tried to say. According to Son Suk Ku, the senior actor understood his words and even responded to him. Son Suk Ku also said that the senior would come to watch his play in the future.

Son Suk Ku received backlash for his comments

On June 27, Son Suk Ku made a statement about fake acting. This was during a press conference for Army On A Tree, his upcoming theatre play. Son Suk Ku spoke about a play where the script asked him to whisper love, and for that, a microphone is needed. To say that he should not whisper on stage without a microphone and just talk seems like asking him to fake his acting. Son Suk Ku gave this as a reason why he left the play behind and moved towards K-drama and movies. When he returned to the stage, he wished to experiment to see if his acting style worked in a play too.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: King the Land remains top most buzzworthy drama; Lee Junho and YoonA dominate artist rankings for 4th week