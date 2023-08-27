D.P. marks 2 years: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan and more, dissecting soldiers' military story in drama

Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan's D.P. part 1 marked 2 years since its release on August 27, 2021. The K-drama is about two men who catch runaway soldiers and the shocking stories behind their escape from the military service. Let's understand the characters who left a huge impact on the audience which were played by Shin Seung Ho and Go Kyung Pyo.

Jung Hae In as Ahn Jun Ho

Ahn Jun Ho grew up in an environment where his mother faced domestic violence from his father but she endured it. He did not interact much with his mother in the beginning. When he entered the military base for his service, he witnessed gruesome bullying and violence on other soldiers and they could not do anything to get away from it or ask for help. Later on, seeing the death of his comrade who was one of the victims, Ahn Jun Ho called his mother. We can say it was probably because he found the situation similar to his mother's. He found himself in those circumstances and gradually saw a change in himself in the next season.

Koo Kyo Hwan as Han Ho Yeol

Han Ho Yeol was a senior Desert Pursuit member and led Ahn Jun Ho under his wings finding the best ways to complete his tasks. This character's soul was completely bruised by the end of the season despite doing his utmost to bring back the defectors after the terrifying incident that took place in the last episode where Cho Suk Bong takes his own life as he could not take revenge against his bully.

Advertisement

Shin Seung Ho as Hwang Jang Soo

Shin Seung Ho gained popularity for his disturbing character Hwang Jang Soo who bullied his junior soldiers leading some to run away from the base and even found new targets as one went out. He showed remorse in the end when he was held at gunpoint by Cho Suk Bong, giving in just to save his life but his glimpses in the second season revealed that nothing really changed for him and he had moved on.

Go Kyung Pyo as Park Sang Woo

Park Sang Woo was one of the experienced D.P. members who joined Ahn Jun Ho on his first mission. He was a spoiled rich son who was envious of his other friends who found ways to get away from the service, meanwhile, he had to train as a soldier. His goal in working as D.P. was only to go out to the base and have his time chilling with friends, making Ahn Jun Ho anxious about the defector. As the runaway soldiers took his life, Ahn Jun Ho took an unexpected big step. Go Kyung Pyo's cameo was one to remember as Ahn Jun Ho took action against him with regret in his heart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: D.P.2: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Suk Ku, and others leave you intrigued in new character posters