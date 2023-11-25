Daily Dose Of Sunshine, It's Okay To Not Be Okay and more; pick best K-drama that talks about mental health

K-dramas have offered a diverse range of narratives, from slow-burn romances to slice-of-life stories, providing viewers with wholesome and engaging storytelling. Many of these dramas delve into political, economic, and sociocultural issues, skillfully incorporating them into the plot. Notably, a prevalent and increasingly emphasized theme in contemporary dramas is mental health.

While mental health has been touched upon in the past, modern scriptwriters and filmmakers are making powerful efforts to raise awareness about the issue. These K-dramas explore various types of mental health conditions, portraying characters navigating their struggles and the healing process. This approach not only sheds light on the complexities of mental health but also offers a source of healing and understanding for viewers, making these dramas both impactful and comforting to watch.

K-dramas about mental health

Daily Dose of Sunshine follows the story of a compassionate nurse working in psychiatry who goes the extra mile to be a ray of sunshine for those in her care, even in the face of numerous challenges. Or It's Okay To Not Be Okay which unfolds the journey of emotional healing as it follows an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.

As the characters grapple with and overcome their individual challenges, the narrative not only aids their personal healing but also serves as a source of empowerment for the viewer. From My Mister to Our Blues and more; pick the best K-drama that talks about mental health.

