Daily Dose of Sunshine: Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin deal with challenges of psychiatry ward in NEW stills

Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin will be appearing in the new slice-of-life drama Daily Dose of Sunshine. New stills unveiled revealed the ups and downs the doctors and nurses face at the psychiatry ward each day. The slice-of-life drama will be released soon and the simple but interesting plotline and the star cast have created hype around the upcoming project.

Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin deal with the challenges of the psychiatry ward

Daily Dose of Sunshine featuring Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin released new stills on October 17, and it revealed the struggles that the staff of the psychiatry ward and how they deal with them. In the first picture, Park Bo Young who is wearing a nurse outfit puts her ears to the door and tries to figure out what's going on on the other side. In others, she is accompanied by her colleagues having pleasant conversations and dealing with the daily grind that comes along with being a nurse.

Interestingly, one of the stills reveals a flooded hospital which creates curiosity as to how this situation came to be. In another image, Yeon Woo Jin is also being hit by a water sprinkler while he’s still indoors. The new stills also reveal the bond that the staff of the psychiatric ward have with each other as they come for a hug and try to overcome everyday challenges.

Release date, summary and more about Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine will be premiering on November 3 and streaming on Netflix. It is adapted from the webtoon titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too. The webtoon surrounds the daily lives of the doctor, nurses and caregivers at the psychiatric ward and is inspired by real-life experiences.

Jang Da Eun played by Park Bo Young is a dedicated nurse who has been transferred to the psychiatry department. Senior nurse played by Lee Jung Eun is a caring senior nurse.

