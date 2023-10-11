Daily Dose of Sunshine: Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin heal patients with smiles in NEW teaser stills

Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin’s upcoming drama Daily Dose of Sunshine has released new teaser stills. The drama tells the story of doctors and nurses who work in the psychiatry ward. The emotional and heartwarming drama will be premiering on Netflix soon. Adapted from a webtoon, this drama is sentimental and touching.

Daily Dose of Sunshine teaser still reveals the daily lives of characters

New teaser stills released on October 11 of Daily Dose of Sunshine featuring Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Jung Eun reveal the hectic and busy lives that their characters lead. Park Bo Young is seen in her uniform as she pays her utmost attention and care to the patients. She checks up on them and gives them an ear to talk to. Yeon Woo Jin has a haggard look on his face and yet he is smiling as he stands in the hallway. He works hard but finds hope and joy in everyday life. Jang Do Yoon goes about his day as he works at a cafe and finds time for himself and enjoys table tennis. Senior nurse played by Lee Jung Eun looks very concerned for her patients. She worries about them and wishes the best for their health.

Release date, summary and more about Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine will be airing on Netflix from November 3. The drama is adapted from the webtoon titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too which is inspired by real-life experiences of people in the psychiatry ward. Though the subject of human minds and traumas is a heavy one, teasers and posters released till now have had brightness and happiness to them.

Jang Da Eun is a dedicated nurse who has been transferred to the psychiatry department. Since its her first time in this ward, everything seems a little complicated at first. Slowly, she starts adjusting to the new environment and gives her best as she tries to heal the patients.



