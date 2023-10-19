Daily Dose of Sunshine teaser: Park Bo Young as nurse navigates many emotions working at psychiatric ward

Daily Dose of Sunshine starring Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin released a new teaser that dug deeper into the lives of the caregivers and patients at the psychiatric ward. The drama is a slice-of-life piece and is heartwarming and full of emotions. Here is a breakdown of the teaser released.

Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin navigate patients’ emotions

Park Bo Young takes on the role of Jang Da Eun who is newly transferred to the psychiatric ward from the internal medicine department. Everything is new and challenging when she first joins in. The teaser released shows the different perspectives and lives of the patients as they come to the hospital to get better. One of the patients is seen asking Jang Da Eun, “Do you also think I am sick?’ while another asks, “Do you think I’ll get better?”. The drama deals with a range of emotions and tries to see the lives of these patients and caregivers with kinder eyes.

The teaser shows the daily grind of the doctors and nurses who take care of their patients and want nothing more than for them to get better. Things are hard and though Jang Da Eun struggles in the beginning, she slowly starts getting involved in the lives of these people. The head nurse played by Lee Jung Eun is a kind-hearted lady and understands her patients. She explains to Jang Da Eun that the patients behave in a certain way because they are not well and it is not that they have committed a crime. Her voiceover also elaborates that anyone can become mentally unwell anywhere and anytime, it is always unpredictable.

More about Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine will be premiering on October 3 on Netflix. The drama is adapted on the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too and is based on the real-life experiences of caregivers. It stars Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Sang Hee and Yoo In Soo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Daily Dose of Sunshine: Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin deal with challenges of psychiatry ward in NEW stills