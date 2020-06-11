  1. Home
Dakota Johnson roped in for mockumentary style comedy series titled Rodeo Queens

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson will star in an upcoming mockumentary style comedy series titled Rodeo Queens. Read on to know more.
7892 reads Mumbai
News,Dakota JohnsonDakota Johnson roped in for mockumentary style comedy series titled Rodeo Queens
Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is all set to feature in an upcoming mockumentary-style comedy series. The actress will also serve as the executive producer of the series currently in the works. Dakota will executive produce the series with Christy Hall, who will act as the showrunner, Deadline reported. The series will be a mockumentary style show like The Office. It will revolve around a group of hopeful rodeo queens as they compete for the coveted crown.

The creators have not shared the details about Dakota’s role in the show. It is also unclear when the production may begin on the series, or when it will be finally released Amazon's streaming platform. Meanwhile, the actress can be currently seen in the romance-music movie The High Note, which released on Amazon Prime last month. The creators had to forgo the theatrical release of the movie earlier this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Meanwhile, last week Dakota took to her Instagram to support the Black Lives Matter movement by raising her voice against racism. ''It is mind bending, horrifying and completely unacceptable that any human being fear for their life or lose their life because of the color of their skin. Enough is enough. Let’s wake up and stay awake to the reality of this world, and the insidious disease of racism in our culture and corrupt government. Let’s raise awareness. Let’s take peaceful action,” she urged people to vote for the right representatives and get rid of all the corrupt politicians to initiate a change.

Credits :Deadline

