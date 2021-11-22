Dali and Cocky Prince's Kim Min Jae & Moment of Eighteen's Kim Hyang Gi to star in new historical drama?

Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi may be teaming up for their next drama! On November 22, a source from the broadcasting industry stated that Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi have been cast in ‘Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong’ and will start filming next January. In response to the report, Kim Min Jae’s agency YAMYAM Entertainment and Kim Hyang Gi’s agency Jikim Entertainment commented that the actors have received the offers to star in the drama and are positively reviewing the offer.

'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' is tvN’s new drama based on a novel of the same title. The drama depicts a type of psychiatry that brings comfort to not only the patients, but even the people surrounding the patient amid a world that pushes everyone to give up on sanity. It will be a rare drama that deals with the psychiatric practices prevalent in the Joseon era.

Kim Min Jae is offered the role of Yoo Se Poong, who goes from the best acupuncturist who is favoured by the royal family to someone who suffers from psychological trauma every time he picks up a needle. Kim Hyang Gi might be playing the role of Seo Eun Woo, who escapes from her unbearable everyday life and becomes a psychiatrist.

Kim Min Jae recently starred in the much-loved drama 'Dali and Cocky Prince' opposite Park Gyu Young and will rest for some time before taking up his next project. Kim Hyang Gi is set to make her return to the small screen with JTBC’s 'Fly Butterfly'. She is famous for starring in 'Moment Of Eighteen' opposite Ong Seung Woo. 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' is set to premiere in the second half of 2022.

