Damaged 3: Aamna Sharif to mark her digital debut with the psychological crime drama

After winning hearts with her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aamna Sharif is set to make her way on the OTT platform as she has been roped in to play the lead in Damaged 3.

It hasn’t been long when Aamna Sharif made the headlines when she was roped in to play the popular vamp Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The diva had replaced Hina Khan for the role and had left everyone mesmerised with her panache as she played the negative role in the family drama which featured Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez in the lead. And now, Aamna is once again making the headlines as she is set to make her digital debut with the third installment of the Damaged franchise.

According to media reports, the Ek Villain actress has been roped in to play the lead role in the psychological crime drama. Interestingly, Aamna will once again be seen following Hina’s foot steps who had played the lead in the second season of Damaged. For the uninitiated, Damaged which had initiated in 2018, had Amruta Khanvilkar as the lead in the first season which was followed by the second season in 2020 and both the season had managed to win a lot of appreciation. And with Aamna stepping into the mysterious and thriller space with her OTT debut, it will be a sheer treat for her fans.

To note, Aamna has been one of the most talked about the actress on Indian television who has won hearts with her panache, acting skills and versatility. The diva who made her debut with Kahiin to Hoga in 2003 has won hearts with onscreen aura and she was indeed a delight to watch on the small screen. Besides, she has also been a part of several Bollywood movies including Ek Villain. Are you excited to watch Aamna making her debut on the digital platform? Share your views in the comment section below.

