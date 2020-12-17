Dan Oh and Baek Kyung from Extraordinary You appear as a couple, Seo Jun confronts Suho in Ep 4 of True Beauty

Suho gets jealous over Im Ju Kyeong's blind date and Seo Jun confronts Suho about the past in episode 4 of True Beauty.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Ju Kyeong (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Suho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeob) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

In episode 3 of True Beauty, Suho has figured out the truth about Ju Kyeong and confronts her about her double life. It was also revealed that the situation of the death of a friend involves both Suho and Seo Jun. While Suho is smiling next to Ju Kyeong, Seo Jun provokes him by saying, “Lee Suho, you must be happy after killing your friend” which immediately raises questions about what exactly went down between them in the past.

Eventually, it is revealed that a misunderstanding surrounding the death of their friend Se Yeon caused Seo Jun and Suho to have a fallout. The three were extremely close friends, however, and this confrontation between the two will probably signal a gradual reconciliation of the old best friends. Seo Jun recalls how Se Yeon had been embroiled in a controversy during his participation in an idol survival program and could not endure the stress from all the negative press. He pitched his last hope on Suho believing in him and his innocence. However, Suho failed to reach out to him in time and Se Yeon painfully resorted to making an extreme decision. Seo Jun is protective about Ju Kyeong getting close to Suho because to him, Suho is definitely not an ideal friend and as such, pretends to be close to Ju Kyeong to deter her instead. However, a fight soon breaks out due to his provocation which ends in a fistfight. Teachers come to the scene and break the fight apart but they’re definitely biased towards Suho because he’s the top student in his class.

The main highlight of Episode 4 of True Beauty is the special appearance of Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook. Hye Yoon played the role of Eun Dan Oh in Extraordinary You and the second male lead in the drama was played by Lee Jae Wook. Even though the two did not end up together in the show and Dan Oh chooses Haru instead, played by SF9’s Rowoon, in this episode of True Beauty, the two appear as a happy couple on a movie date. The chemistry between the two is undeniable and for fans of the second lead syndrome, this alternate reality where Dan Oh and Beak Kyung are together is the sweetest thing ever! Ju Kyeong has a blind date scheduled and Su Ho is seen following her in silence. On reaching the movie theatre where Ju Kyeong is supposed to be having her blind date, Suho is enraged when he sees that her date is touching her! However, as it turns out, Suho mistook Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) for Ju Kyeong because they were wearing similar clothes and ended up interrupting their date out of jealousy and anger.

A love triangle can clearly be seen brewing between Seo Jun, Ju Kyeong and Suho and it will be interesting to see how that pans out.

Credits :Viki

