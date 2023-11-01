Dance crew BEBE wins Street Woman Fighter 2; Know team behind Kai's Rover, aespa's Next Level and more

Street Woman Fighter Season 2 ended with a bang with its finale on October 31. Team BEBE won this season and took home the grand trophy. The crew which shot to fame with the public because of the show has had a very big hand in popular K-pop choreographies like Kai's Rover, aespa's Next Level and more. Read on for more details.

BEBE who choreographed Kai's Rover and aespa's Next Level, wins second season of Street Woaman Fighter

BEBE who are known for their energy, catchy choreographies and youthful vibes won the second season of Street Woman Fighter on October 31. They were voted as the winners by the live audience and viewers who enjoyed the broadcast on their television screen and live stream. The crew was considered the underdog in the beginning but proved their worth and talent in all the rounds which involved choreographies. BEBE is led by their leader Bada who was known in the K-pop world and the dance scene for choreographing viral dances for Kai's Rover and aespa's Next Level.

Bada is the teacher of the team members which include Lusher, Tatter, Minah, Kyna, Cheche and Sowoen. BEBE has created some amazing choreographies for the show Street Woman Fighter Season 2 also. In their leader dance mission challenge, Bada's choreography was selected and the dance went viral. K-pop celebrities including BTS' Jungkook and V, MAMAMOO, ATEEZ, IVE, ITZY, NCT and many more took on the Smoke Challenge.

For Hwasa's new song mission, their choreography received the maximum love from the viewers as their dance moves were followed by the most number of users on TikTok.

K-pop songs that Bada has choreographed

Bada Lee is a talented dancer with amazing dance skills and she knows how to make the best of her physic when she moves. aespa's Next Level was quite the talk of the town when it was released because of its easy-to-follow yet unique hook step. Kai's sexy dance to Rover was also her creation. More of her choreographies include THE BOYZ's Maverick, NCT's ZOO and 90s Love and many more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat