Dara thinks their fans shifted to BLACKPINK following 2NE1's disbandment at GOT7 Bambam's talk show Bam House

One of the segments from GOT7 Bambam's talk show Bam House reflected on Sandara Park's career as a soloist. It also hinted about a possible reunion of other 2NE1 members and how their fans may react. Sandara Park also goes by the name Dara in the South Korean entertainment industry. The honest response given by the former 2NE1 member was met with mixed reactions over the internet.

Did 2NE1 fans join other fandoms like BLACKPINK?

GOT7's BamBam talked candidly about life and current status as an artist in the South Korean music industry. While talking about Sandara Park's thoughts on marriage, The Philippines, and their fans. They also talked about Dara's recent appearance at BamBam's concert show and how they both enjoyed and were thankful for each other's support.

One instance was when Sandara Park talked about 2NE1's activities. She further mentioned that the fandom of 2NE1 became small owing to the group's disbandment and members focusing on their solo careers. She recalled 2NE1's 2022 Coachella performance which was a memorable event.

She also added about her willingness to make a comeback with 2NE1 but no progress has been made in that case. Sandara Park jokingly mentioned that 2NE1 fans switched to being BLACKPINK fans because they found the songs to their liking compared to their fondness of 2NE1. This single statement from Sandara Park has continued to draw various reactions from fans.

Fans send mixed reactions to this statement

While some say that they did not know anything about 2NE1 before discovering the K-pop group BLACKPINK, others defend Dara by saying that her words and statements have been twisted by the netizens and a different context was established together. In no way does her statement imply that 2NE1 fans helped BLACKPINK be known to other fans. She spoke her mind and it is only natural for K-pop fans to explore other groups too.

Since 2NE1 had no plans of releasing music further, their fans discovered other K-pop groups to listen to. In no way, they forgot about 2NE1 in the first place. These reactions are nothing but an interpretation of how one takes a particular statement. This is what some few fans had to say:

