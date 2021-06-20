From In The Dark 3 to Ray, OTT content that you can watch in the coming week

Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

EVIL Season 2 (series on Voot, June 20)

Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter

Created by: Robert King and Michelle King

The American horror series is about a psychologist and a priest who investigate paranormal events occurring in the church, and try to deduce logical explanations behind all that goes on.

IN THE DARK Season 3 (series on Voot, June 23)

Cast: Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham

Created by: Corinne Kingsbury

The American crime drama series is about an irreverent blind woman in her 20s, Murphy, whose only friends are her roommate and a teenager who is actually a drug dealer, and who saves her from a mugging incident.

GOOD ON PAPER (film on Netflix, June 23)

Cast: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse

Direction: Kimmy Gatewood

The Hollywood rom-com is about a stand-up comic who meets a guy who seems perfect. He is smart, nice and successful, but there is always a twist somewhere in fairytale love stories.

THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS: THE MOVIE(film on Netflix, June 23)

Cast: Aislinn DerbezAndrea Chaparro

Direction: Manolo Caro

The Spanish language dark comedy is about siblings who concoct a plan to break into their old family home and retrieve a hidden treasure of importance.

SAMANTAR Season 2 (series on MX Player, June 24)

Cast: Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit and Nitish Bharadwaj

Direction: Satish Rajwade

The Marathi series returns to resume the story of Kumar Mahajan (Swwapnil Joshi), whom an astrologer tells something bizarre. Kumar's future replicates the past of another client who had consulted him a while back, the astroleger says.

RAY (series on Netflix, June 25)

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Radhika Madan, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor

Direction: Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala

A Hindi anthology series of four stories based on short stories written by the late maestro Satyajit Ray. The series consists of four episodes that bring alive the various colours of life.

CLINT (film on Jio Cinema, June 25)

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Rima Kallingal, Vinay Forrt

Direction: Harikumar

The Malayalam film is based on the real-life story of Edmund Thomas Clint, the child prodigy, who passed away at the age of seven, leaving behind around 25,000 drawings and paintings. The film has music by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

DHOOP KI DEEWAR (series on Zee5, June 25)

Cast: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem

Direction: Haseeb Hassan

The Pakistani series is a social drama that draws focus on India-Pakistan tension and how it affects a set of common people.

BOSCH Season 7 (series on Amazon Prime, June 25)

Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino

Developed by: Eric Overmyer

The American crime drama returns with its seventh season, and Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch has new complicated cases to solve. The show was developed for Amazon by Eric Overmyer.

MOHANAGAR (series on Hoichoi, June 25)

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Zakia Bari Mamo, Shamol Mawla

Direction: Ashfaque Nipun

The Bangladeshi crime drama series has eight episodes. It follows the story inside a police station in Dhaka, and how incidents of one night bring together a mix of criminals, a top businessman, and journalists among other protagonists.

LOL SALAAM (series on Zee5, June 25)

Cast: Sandeep Bharadwaj, Vasu Inturi, Harshavardhan

Created by : Naani

The Telugu comedy series is about the misadventures in store for a group of friends whose car breaks down during a road trip in the middle of a forest.

SEX/LIFE (series on Netflix, June 25)

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette

Developed by: Stacy Rukeyser

The comedy drama series is a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

