Dark 3 Trailer: Fans feels Game of Thrones and Tenet is NOTHING compared to the mind boggling promo

Dark 3 Trailer reactions: Twitterati compare the last cycle with Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Game of Thrones.
The trailer of the third season of Dark dropped online a few hours ago and fans can't keep calm. The German science fiction has been making a lot of noise ever since the first two seasons of the show became an instant hit owing to its amazing plotline and twisted characters. The third season which is also the final one in the franchise is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 27 and the makers of the series have unveiled its trailer today. 

Dark 3's trailer received a roaring response from Twitterati as soon as it released today. Fans have loved the trailer of the last cycle and they're gushing over how it's more complex than Game of Thrones and Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. Just when they thought that the series could not get more complex, the makers gave fans a new sneak peek into the third season, and oh boy! its like a rollercoaster ride to your mind.

Check out the trailer:

Many fans took to their twitter handle and shared their reactions. "GOT : We have complicated relations...DARK : Hold my God particle," a fan wrote. "When Dark meets TENET," another user wrote and drew a comparison between Dark 3 and Tenet. "GOT :- WINTER IS COMING. DARK :- APPOCALYPSE IS COMING #DarkNetflix And thus Cycle repeats itself," he gushed. "Christopher Nolan : No one can screw the mind of the viewer better than me. Director of Dark : Hold my beer!" read another tweet.

Check out the reactions:

Also Read: Dark Season 3 Trailer: The final cycle is coming to an end as release date for German series is out

