DARK BLOOD: ENHYPEN members are at war in the thrilling and cinematic concept trailer; Watch

ENHYPEN posted a concept trailer for the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on the official social media handles at 8:30 PM IST on April 30. This concept trailer is a video that unravels the story of 'DARK BLOOD' with ENHYPEN's unique fantasy.

Concept Trailer:

The concept trailer opens with a girl getting stuck in a car and asking for help. Then, Jungwon on a motorcycle blocked Sunghoon, who was galloping on a horse, and engaged in a duel. Sunghoon, who knocked down Jungwon with the final blow using a sword, was overpowered after a fierce battle with the members. In response, the 'girl' raised Jay's tension by biting the scruff of the neck. After the last scene where Sunghoon whispers “Bite me!” and offers his head to the girl, the lyrical narration was added, leaving a deep impression.

DARK BLOOD:

Directed by Yoo Kwang Goong, one of Korea's leading CF directors for his unique cinematic tone and highly sensitive directing, this concept trailer boasts sensuous visual beauty with the fantasy narrative of 'DARK BLOOD' and the trendy charm of ENHYPEN. ENHYPEN brought forth their own narratives in their albums and presented a unique concept with solid storytelling. Curiosity is growing about what kind of story will be told with 'DARK BLOOD'.

The girl in the trailer:

In particular, fans' attention was focused on the female protagonist who appeared as a girl in the video. It's because she showed off her superior beauty as if watching actress Jun Ji Hyun's lead actor days. The model who is receiving such a hot response is Park Ji-won, who showed the charm of the Gen Z in Shinhan Card and McDonald's ads in South Korea. Netizens poured out reactions such as "Even the spots on their noses are the same", "It feels like a mixture of Jun Ji Hyun and NewJeans' Minji", and "I was surprised at how similar they are".

ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN has built their own color based on the messages contained in each album so far. Through the 'BORDER', 'DIMENSION', and 'MANIFESTO' series, they realized their calling and role little by little in the complex emotions they faced as they were connected to a new world, and they lived their lives according to their will.

