‘Dark Horse’ author Nilotpal Mrinal sends legal notice to TVF ‘Aspirants’ makers alleging them of plagiarism

Nilotpal Mrinal, author of Dark Horse sends legal notice to the makers of Aspirants alleging to have lifted 30% story from his book. TVF says they will fully cooperate during the investigation.

Nilotpal Mrinal, who has authored a novel called ‘Dark Horse’ has sent a legal notice to TVF regarding their recently released web series ‘Aspirants’ accusing them of lifting nearly 30% of the story from his book without buying due rights. Nilotpal published his book in Hindi in 2015 and shot to fame which is about UPSC aspirants who are living in rural areas as opposed to their counterparts who are preparing for the same in Urban areas of India. The web series is thematically on a similar line, as it also depicts the story of UPSC aspirants.

Speaking to Times of India, Nilotpal alleged that, “At least 30% of the content is from my book and I have been given no credit for my works. I have sent a legal notice to the makers of the web series.” Further speaking on the matter, the author alleged about coming to a conclusion that the series is lifted from his novel and said, “I am a bit late in registering my claim of my novel been plagiarised in the web series which has altogether five episodes but it does not matter particularly when I realised the same after having watched it. I have sent a legal notice to Arunabh Kumar, producer of the web series.”

Responding to Mrinal’s allegations, TVF released an official statement, that reads, “TVF is a creator-centric organization which has been nurturing writers since inception and takes their rights very seriously. A social media post has alleged that our show “Aspirants” has been inspired from another literary work. The Company has received a notice in this regard and we will fully cooperate to investigate the matter.”

