Dark mysterious character posters for upcoming drama The Witch’s Diner released

An intriguing plot, different characters and great cast. Read on to know more about this drama!

A new suspenseful and mystical drama called ‘The Witch’s Diner’ is set to release on July 16 on TVING. The posters of the three main characters were revealed displaying the drama’s dark enigmatic themes. The three posters feature Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. The Witch’s Diner is about a diner which sells food and grants wishes of the desperate people in exchange of their souls. Song Ji Hyo plays the role of the diner’s owner and witch named Hee; Nam Ji Hyun stars as a customer of the diner while Chae Jong Hyeop plays a part-time worker at the diner.

Song Ji Hyo, a renowned actress, has been a part of dramas like ‘Was It Love?’ along with the 2020 movie ‘Intruder’. She is also a regular cast member of the popular variety show Running Man since 2010. Her poster flaunts the powerful and commanding dark aura as a witch and diner’s owner. It reads ‘Try it, although there’s a price for you to pay’ which indicates the sinister deal that she compels the customers to agree to. Nam Ji Hyun is an actress who managed to overcome the label of child actor. She is known for works like ‘Suspicious Partner’ and ‘100 Days My Prince’. Her character poster reveals the character’s dilemma of ‘Was it my choice or was it my destiny?’ as a dubious Ji Hyun is shown about to eat her meal. Chae Jong Hyeop is a recently debuted actor who has starred in ‘Hot Stove League’ and ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’. He is seen holding a tray with some type of magical potions and a gesture of keeping quiet with a message to keep his wish a secret on top.

The way the three characters’ lives will clash with each other is unknown and this mystery has gripped the audience. The drama will premiere on July 16 on TVING and we are super excited to know how this intriguing plot unfolds itself!

Here are the character posters:

Credits :TVING Twitter

