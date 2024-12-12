Dark Nuns poster OUT: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been stand tall against evil spirits in upcoming horror film

Dark Nuns is an upcoming South Korean horror film that is much anticipated by fans for its stellar star cast which includes Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, a new poster featuring the lead actors has been released. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy who is possessed by an evil spirit.

On December 11, 2024, the production team of the upcoming film Dark Nuns released a new poster for the film. Featuring Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the picture, the two can be seen wearing nun habits with their heads held high in determination. Superimposed on the poster is a fiery scene, hinting at the intense challenges they will face. The tagline reads, "We are ready to go to the forbidden place," adding to the film's intrigue and suspense.

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests starring Kang Dong Won which was released back in 2015. Dark Nuns tells the gripping story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and the relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Advertisement

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, ready to mesmerize audiences with her performance. Following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory, expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo Been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, takes on the role of Sister Michaela. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025. Are you excited to watch the horror?

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, Cho Seung Woo CONFIRMED to lead occult period drama East Palace by Bulgasal: Immortal Souls writers