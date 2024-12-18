Dark Nuns stills: Jeon Yeo Been struggles with faith and forbidden rituals to save a child in upcoming thriller; SEE

Dark Nuns is an upcoming South Korean horror film that is much anticipated by fans for its stellar star cast, which includes Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, new stills of the film has been released featuring Jeon Yeo Been. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy who is possessed by an evil spirit.

On December 18, 2024, the production team of Dark Nuns released several stills featuring Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela. In the images, she can be seen wearing a nun’s habit with a stern expression on her face. She also showcases her casual side in another picture but can be seen troubled with an important decision that she has to make where lives depend.

Jeon Yeo Been takes on the role of Sister Michaela, a devoted nun who finds herself drawn into a forbidden ritual to save a boy in distress. As a psychiatry resident and disciple of Father Paolo (played by Lee Jin Uk), Michaela grapples with inner conflict as she confronts phenomena beyond the realm of medical science. Initially dismissive of Sister Junia (played by Song Hye Kyo), who passionately seeks her aid, Michaela’s skepticism begins to waver as Junia’s unwavering resolve to save the boy piques her curiosity.

Dark Nuns (The Priests 2: Dark Nuns) is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, ready to mesmerize audiences with her performance. Following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory, expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo Been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, takes on the role of Sister Michaela. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

