Dark Nuns stills: Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Uk and more perform unconventional rituals to save a life; SEE

Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Jin Uk’s still cuts among others from the upcoming South Korean movie Dark Nuns have been released. A glimpse into their characters has been showcased, creating further anticipation among fans. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On December 23, 2024, the production team of Dark Nuns released several stills featuring Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Jin Uk and more. In the images, showcase Song Hye Kyo as Sister Junia and Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela, uniting to perform a ritual aimed at saving a boy possessed by an evil spirit. Opposing their efforts is Lee Jin Uk, portraying Father Paolo, a psychiatrist skeptical of exorcism.

Heo Joon Ho makes a special appearance as Father Andrea, steadfast in his determination to rescue Hee Jun. One still captures Moon Woo Jin’s portrayal of Hee Jun, emphasizing his weary expression as he battles severe symptoms despite undergoing various treatments.

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping tale of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save himself. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

Advertisement

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, ready to mesmerize audiences with her performance. Following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory, expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo Been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, takes on the role of Sister Michaela. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'I’ll cry later…': NewJeans’ Minji shares emotional message with fans after ADOR contract termination