Dark Season 3 Review: Mind bending Deja vus, well layered plot & unpredictable ending will leave you satisfied

Dark Season 3: The German series leaves you with more questions before it answers everything. Here's our almost spoiler-free review of the Netflix series.

Name of the Series: Dark Season 3

Dark Season 3 Cast: Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Mark Waschke, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Andreas Pietschmann, Karoline Eichhorn, and more.

Dark Season 3 Creator: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

The day has finally come. We have been waiting for the third and final season of Dark. The German series has fans suggesting that it could give Christopher Nolan a run for his money with its mind-bending take on time, universes and the impressive execution. But does season 3 live up to the expectations? It surely does. Before we dive into the review, a fair warning that there could be possible spoilers.

Dark Season 2 ended with an astonishing cliffhanger. Adam kills Martha and Jonas watches her die in his arms. With the promise that he will fix it all, Jonas weeps with Martha's body in his hand only to find her doppelganger walking into Jonas' house. She prompts viewers to forgo the questions of "when" (as taught by Mikkel in the first season) and ask "from where", hinting at the parallel universe.

Soon, we learn that while Jonas is Adam, Martha is Eva. The difference is that they exist in different universes, each trying to save their own from the apocalypse. If you thought you knew everything needed to move forward and see Jonas' attempt at stopping the apocalypse, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese rearrange the maze for you to start afresh. While we revisit similar events seen in Jonas' world, the makers do not follow the script in your head.

Instead, the Netflix series establishes more characters, jumbles the puzzle further and you find yourself learning a new equation taking Eva's world into consideration to follow the events of the new season. The third season plays on parallel universes through different times. Given that the show doesn't indulge in spoon-feeding, you will need to concentrate on every episode to understand the answers. As a result, Dark Season 3 not only pulls the plug on several theories online but also proves why this show is an under-rated masterpiece.

With every season, the writing just gets better. The makers surpass our imaginations to layer every episode that leaves you trying to fix an equation. I wouldn't be surprised if some people would pull out a pen and paper by the fourth episode because the subplots travel all over the place. While this shows that the writers have invested time, research and amazing storytelling skills into making the third season, at some point, it gets too much to take.

Given that the first two seasons were well-paced, it gave viewers time to wrap their heads around the events unfolding. However, the third season turns heavier for there is suddenly a burst of information presented to be processed while rushing to the finale. There is an insane amount of information fed into the viewers in the third season - remember, we are exploring a new universe altogether - and the questions are finally being answered, all in one season becomes too much to take at a point.

I understand that it is to keep the viewers distracted from cracking the finale twist but for a binge-watcher, it induces a headache, to be honest. The complicated plotline cannot be executed sans brilliant performances. While fans had already seen Louis Hofmann (teenage Jonas) put his best foot forward in the first two seasons, the third season served as a good platform for Andreas Pietschmann (the older Jonas) and Dietrich Hollinderbäumer (Adam) to be in the spotlight and they do not fail to deliver. Lisa Vicari also presents the second side to her coin with ease. However, the surprise element - both plot-wise and performance-wise - are Lisa Kreuzer and Julika Jenkins (the older and the mid-aged Claudia).

Apart from the story and the acting, Dark Season 3 reaches to the next level with its brilliant choice of music. The background score and the songs chosen for each episode packages every episode beautifully. A few elements that catch your eye in the third season are the cinematography and costumes. There is a scene, in the first few episodes, when Eva travels to her future. Unlike Adam's future, which is dark (denoting the title of the series), Eva's is bright, denoting that her universe has chosen the light. Not only does it simplifies the theme of the third season but it also serves a visual treat.

Final Verdict: Dark Season 3 serves as a great example of well-thought-through writing, impressive execution and how a writer/director should narrate a complicated concept. Dark Season 3 is worth the wait and the ending will leave you satisfied.

