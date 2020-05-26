Dark Season 3 Trailer: The final cycle is coming to an end as release date for German series is out

The trailer of Dark's final scene drops on the internet today and the German science fiction series is all set to Premiere on Netflix from June 27.

The final season of Dark is all set to release on Netflix and the makers have dropped its trailer on the internet a few hours ago. The German science fiction thriller follows the aftermath of a child's disappearance which exposes the secrets and hidden connections between four estranged families. As they dive deep into the past, slowly they unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans three generations of the family. The trailer of season 3 is out now and fans can't wait for it to release.

It features the central characters, Martha and Bartosz once again solving the challenges of time. As they unwind one mystery, they get caught up in another twist and turn. As seen in the trailer, "Why am I here?" Jonas asks and fans are reminded of the theory that "everything in life occurs in cycles." The trailer also shows a lot of fire and ends with the tagline that reads, "The final cycle begins" which eventually changes to "The final cycle ends."

Check out the trailer here:

As June 27, 2020 was shown as the apocalypse in Dark season 2, the release date of the final season is also kept the same. Dark is one of the most trending Netflix originals with the last two seasons being an instant hit. It comes as a treat for all the science fiction lovers and will surely turn out to be a binge-worthy series amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Credits :YouTube

