Dark Season 3: From unexpected twists to revived starcast, all you need to know about the final cycle

Unexpected twists, supernatural element, horror and more, here's all you need to know about Dark season 3 releasing on Netflix from June 27.

The third season of Dark is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 2. Created by German filmmakers Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is a science fiction, time-traveling thriller show with a supernatural element. The trailer is out already and fans can't wait to watch the show. Dark follows the aftermath of a child's disappearance which exposes hidden connections between four estranged families. As they dive deep into the past, they unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans three generations of the family.

"The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end. Dark comes full circle on June 27th," the trailer of the final season revealed and gave a glimpse of something larger than life. "The basic idea of Season 3 was something that we already had when we started," Jantje Friese disclosed about the show's tricky dimension during an interview. "There are also a lot of things in Season 1 hinting to Season 3. Also, we actually thought about putting some of the stuff that’s now in Season 3 into Season 2, but then decided to move it backwards. So basically now everything that’s left just falls into Season 3," he added.

Coming to the star cast, many actors from season 1 will be seen making their way back into the show in the final cycle. Louis Hofmann as the young Jonas Kahnwald, Jordis Triebel as Katharina Nielsen, Lisa Vicari as Martha Nielsen, Mark Waschke as Noah, Andreas Pietschmann as older Jonas, and Lea van Acken as the girl from the future will be seen in the show. A set of new actors joining the star cast comprises Nina Kronjager, Jakob Diehl, Hans Diehl, Sammy Scheuritzel, Axel Werner, and Barbara Nusse.

Credits :Hollywood Life

