Darshan Kumaar aka Major Sameer in ‘The Family Man 2’ speaks on portraying a villain: The audience is divided

The Family Man 2 amassed a tremendous fan following soon after it released on a major streaming platform. Due to the success of season 1, the latest season was much awaited by the audience and the narrative seemed to have delivered on the promise. The carefully constructed characters of the show breathe life into the plotline. Manoj Bajpayee garnered immense praise for his performance as the homegrown detective Srikant Tiwari and a host of other supporting characters made their mark as well including Major Sameer portrayed by Darshan Kumaar. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Darshan spoke about the audience’s reaction to him playing the lead villain.

Darshan Kumaar mentioned that the audience seems to be divided on his character. He said, “The audience is divided. Some are loving my look, performance, and asking why I didn’t appear in this avatar before. That’s because earlier I played earthy characters, but Sameer needed a certain kind of walk, body language. Then, there are those, who are abusing me on social media with such harsh words which I’ve never heard before. Even my friends are fighting with them on my behalf (laughs). It’s insane how they’ve connected with the show and taking Major Sameer as a real person.”

Darshan further mentioned that previously in his career he has portrayed the negative characters in films and shows including Anushka Sharma starrer NH 10 but the reaction to The Family Man seems different. “I think this time, they’ve become emotional and taking it personally. They are saying I look like a terrorist. The first time I heard it, I was shocked but now I’m taking it as a compliment,” said Darshan.

