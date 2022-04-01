From Dasvi to Mai; Watch these six new films and web series on OTT in April

Do you miss watching movies in theatres? Worry not, the month of April is here and the OTT space is all set to entertain you with new and delightful movies and web series. Sit back, and gear up with a tub of popcorn for an exciting month forward.

Here’s a list of new movies and web series to look forward to this month.

Dasvi

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' is a film that revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, played by Abhishek Bachchan, who decides to give his 10th class examination inside the jail. The movie also stars Nimart Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead role.

Available on: Jio Cinema, Netflix Release Date: April 7

Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Almost seventeen years after his successful film ‘Iqbal’, Shreyas Talpade will be seen in yet another cricket film, this time a biopic titled ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’. The film is based on the life of former spinner Pravin Tambe. Apart from Shreyas, the film also features Parambrata Chaterjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Release Date: April 1 Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Gullak Season 3

The first two seasons of Gullak were well-received by the audience. The show revolves around a North Indian Mishra family- Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their children Anand and Aman Mishra who deals with the realities of a middle-class household. Produced by The Viral Fever, Gullak features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harish Mayer in pivotal roles.

Release Date: April 7 Available on: SonyLIV Mai

Mai has become one of the most-talked-about series lately. Starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role, the show revolves around a docile woman, who tries to decode the death of her daughter. The crime-thriller series has been co-directed by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal. Apart from Sakshi Tanwar, Mai will feature Raima Sen, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Release Date: April 15 Available on: Netflix Abhay Season 3

Kunal Kemmu returns as the super cop, Abhay Pratap Singh, who will be seen solving cases while trying to balance his professional and personal life. This crime thriller show also features Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, amongst others.

Release Date: April 8 Available On: Zee5 Mission Cinderella

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mission Cinderella is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and this is the first time the actress will share screen space with Akshay. The film is being produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani.