Davichi, LeeHi, Car The Garden CONFIRMED to sing for Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong's 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

SBS confirms the golden OST lineup, for Now, We Are Breaking Up'! Lee Mujin, LeeHi, Jung Seung Hwan, Davichi, Urban Zakapa, Car The Garden, NU'EST's Baekho, Song Yujin, 20 Years Of Age, Lee Min Hyuk and Boramiyu have been confirmed to sing for the drama for the much-awaited intense office romance drama!

The team released a highlight medley featuring the artists as mentioned above and how their magical vocals come together to create a stunning soundtrack for the drama! Based on the brief preview, the OST seems soul-stirring, heartfelt and poignant; highlight each artist's unique vocal strength and talents!

You can watch the highlight medley below:

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' portrays various stories about love and relationships that occur in the fashion industry. It will depict the bitterness of a breakup and the emotional turmoil an individual goes through due to that. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is penned by Je In, who previously wrote the drama, Misty. Now, We Are Breaking Up will be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who previously worked on My Love From the Star, Vagabond, and Dr Romantic 2.

Song Hye Kyo plays the role of Ha Young Eun, the team leader of a fashion company, 'The One'. She is fiercely determined, steadfast and competent, not letting her emotions come into her work. On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong plays the role of Yoon Jae Guk is a wealthy and handsome freelance photographer. What happens when these two seemingly opposite individuals cross paths with each other forms the main crux of the story. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

