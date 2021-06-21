  1. Home
David Harbour compares Hopper’s journey in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 to Gandalf

David Harbour speaks about a bigger season 4 and compares the journey of his character Jim Hopper to Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.
Stranger Things season 4 is one of the most awaited upcoming series for a large number of fans. David Harbour, who plays the character of the Chief of police of Hawkins called Jim Hopper was shown to have sacrificed his life at the end of season 3 to save Joyce and children. Though, he was seen perfectly alive in the teaser of season 4. In his recent conversation with Collider, David spoke about season 4 being much bigger in scope and scale as compared to previous seasons. He also candidly mentioned and compared the journey of his character to that of Gandalf from Lord of the Rings in terms of resurrection. 

Teasing a bigger season, David said, “I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.” He added, “I can talk about Hopper. I guess I say this about a lot of seasons, but it’s my favorite season, in the sense that he’s at his purest, he’s at his most vulnerable, in a sense.”

Hopper is one of the noblest characters in the show and has always stood forthright for values, morals, and sacrifice. Speaking about the resurgence of his character, David mentioned, “He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dies, Gandalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him.”

Credits :Collider, Image Credit: Getty

