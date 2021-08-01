David Harbour SHARES feeling ‘fatherly’ over Stranger Things co star Millie Bobby Brown: I worry about her

David Harbour has recently opened up about his “fatherly” relationship with Stranger Things’ co star Millie Bobby Brown. Harbour, 46, who plays the Police Chief Hopper has revealed that he feels “protective” over Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven from the popular Netflix series. Speaking at the That Scene With Dan Patrick podcast, via Entertainment Weekly, Harbour has shared that he knew Millie before she experienced “big fame” in her career.

"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young,” Harbour said, adding that he knew her from when she was only 12 years old. In the show, which is currently preparing for season 4, even the two characters have been quite close to each other, with Hopper becoming a surrogate father for Eleven. "I have a real protective feeling for her,” added Harbour. "I have a real, like, worry...I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her,” he said.

Brown now has multiple strong roles to her name including Enola Holmes, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. She is also planning to return as Enola Holmes opposite Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. The actress is also set to star in Netflix's The Girls I've Been, Damsel, and a sci-fi film The Electric State.

While discussing the upcoming season of Stranger Things, the actor has revealed that the character will return to the “warrior realm”. Adding to the development of his character in the series, Harbour said that he still wants to be a “presence” instead of a father in the series. “You start to become less of a viable presence in the world..They're more like, 'Oh, dad' — like someone who people are humiliated by, and like, I'm not quite ready for that. I still want to be, like, a presence,” he shared on the podcast.

