David Harbour TEASES 'exciting' plans for Stranger Things; Drops hints at possible Season 5

David Harbour spoke about his character arc as Hopper on Stranger Things while teasing what lies in the future for the franchise, in a recent interview.

David Harbour who will be next seen in Marvel's Black Widow also stars in one of the most of the most-loved web series, Netflix's Stranger Things. During a recent interview, while promoting his MCU film, Habour also spoke about the upcoming season of the Netflix show. While there have been speculations that even before the release of its fourth season, the show is being renewed for another one, Harbour seemed to have hinted at some truth in them.

While Harbour stated that he cannon confirm the news, his cryptic response on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight has fans believing that Season 5 is in the works. Harbour has received a lot of praises for essaying the role of Chief Hopper in the series and it was while talking about his character's story arc on the show that David dropped hints at an "exciting" future.

Discussing how he isn't allowed to disclose anything, Harbour quipped, "Yeah, I think on my Netflix talking points list, I’m not supposed to say that there is a fifth season." Harbour stated that he has been in conversation with makers, the Duffer Brothers since the beginning, especially in relation to his character's future, and according to that there are still some interesting things that are yet to be explored.

Teasing further about how a fifth season could happen, Harbour said, "I mean, one of the things was the resurrection of this life that he [Hopper] had in terms of fathering, fathering Eleven [Millie Bobby Brown] and revisiting that. And he has to be resurrected now to sort of create something new. And so we have this false death and this resurrection, and now we’ll see, but they do have a plan and it’s very exciting."

Well, this seems like enough exciting news for Stranger Things fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release date announcement of season 4.

ALSO READ: David Harbour compares Hopper’s journey in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 to Gandalf

Share your comment ×