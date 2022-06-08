DAWN to drop new music on THIS date

DAWN is officially coming back! On June 8, P NATION took to social media to announce that the soloist will be making a comeback very soon. According to the announcement, DAWN will be returning with new music this month, on June 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). P NATION announced the same in a fashion ringing true to its roots, CEO and soloist PSY’s classic style of humour.

In the post, PSY can be seen holding up a black and white image of DAWN, with his expression clearly conveying immense excitement. Check out the hilarious announcement of the highly anticipated news, below:

Born Kim Hyojong, DAWN is a South Korean rapper and songwriter. He first made his debut in 2016, and after parting ways with his former agency in 2018, DAWN signed with PSY’s new label, P NATION, in January 2019. In November 2019, DAWN debuted as a soloist under his current stage name, with his single, ‘MONEY’.

The following year, DAWN made a comeback with his first mini album, ‘DAWNDIDIDAWN’, in October, along with releasing a music video for the title track of the same name, which also featured his fellow labelmate, Jessi. In September 2021, DAWN released a mini album ‘1+1=1’ in collaboration with his partner (and also fellow labelmate), HyunA.

Following the release of the collab mini album, his upcoming release is DAWN’s first in just over 9 months. Further, this is DAWN’s first solo release since his first mini album dropped in October 2020, making this a gap of about a year and eight months in between. As a result, anticipation is immensely high for DAWN’s upcoming release.

