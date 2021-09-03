DAWN looks exquisite in stunning new individual teaser images for self produced collab EP '1+1=1'

We are so excited for HyunA and DAWN's first self-produced collaboration EP '1+1=1'! Dawn is now officially the prince of the party with his blinding visuals, in his latest set of individual '1+1=1' teaser images! He looks exquisite and mesmerising with glitter and stickers adorned on his face coupled with high-end fashion wear.

You can check out the teaser images below:

Previously, HyunA unveiled her set of individual teaser images for self-produced collab EP '1+1=1'. Each set of pictures shows off a different side of hers but she looks beautiful in each one. The blue hair and avant-garde outfits suit her eccentric and extroverted personality perfectly. HyunA and DAWN had previously dropped the tracklist for '1+1=1'. DAWN has participated in composing and writing the lyrics for all four songs, while HyunA took part in composing 'PING PONG' and 'XOXO' and writing lyrics for 'PING PONG,' 'XOXO' and 'I Know.'

Recently, HyunA and Dawn gave the viewers an inside view of their 6-year-old relationship as well as the ups and downs of it all on Studio lululala’s Youtube channel. The first episode was released on 31st August and the fans already fell in love with their interactions from the first minute. The two, who revealed their daily life as a couple through a documentary, will release the EP '1+1=1', which they took part in composing and writing lyrics for all songs, on September 9 at 6 pm and start their first duet activity.

