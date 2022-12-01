DAWN supports HyunA post breakup, calls out a troll for spreading false rumours

Artist DAWN posted for the first time on Instagram after HyunA confirmed their breakup on November 30, 2022. He addressed the situation after a netizen spread false and awful rumours about HyunA. DAWN, in his statement said that he would sue those who spread false rumours about their relationship.

The statement reads as follows:

“Hello, this is DAWN. I won’t talk for long but the following post is not written by me and I will be taking legal action against the cowardly, dirty, and pitiful person who is spreading false information. Even if we broke up, (HyunA) is still just as precious to me, more sincere and cool than anyone I have seen, and the artist I will continue to love most. Please don’t live like this and use your precious time in a good place”.

False Comment

He took to Instagram, where he posted a screenshot of his written statement. DAWN posted it along with another screenshot of the commenter. The account in the comment is said to be fake, as the user must have photoshopped it to make it look like DAWN’s account. According to the comment, HyunA cheated on DAWN and was secretly seeing another man while they were still in a relationship. The comment did not only stop there, as the user went ahead to write that HyunA hid the child when she was living with someone else during high school and had an abortion.

DAWN addressed these rumours personally and will take legal action against anyone who spreads false rumours. HyunA and DAWN had started dating in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018. They announced their engagement this year in February. Now that they've announced their separation, fans are in shock.