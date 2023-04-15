DAWN talks about being in love with HyunA even after breakup, ‘Even if we take totally different paths…’

HyunA recently took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of former partner DAWN’s latest release ‘Dear My Light’. She then captioned the aforementioned post as follows:

Because I met you at your best (prettiest)

No matter what anyone says I can bear it all

I'm okay

The post was quick to gain traction and soon sparked a wave of speculations about the status of HyunA’s equation with DAWN.

DAWN talks about being in love with HyunA

Shortly after, DAWN took to 1theK originals 'Look Me Up' and made it a point to clarify all rumours and speculations surrounding him and his ex-girlfriend HyunA. Elaborating on the matter, DAWN revealed that he and HyunA shall support each other no matter what choice is made. The artist then went on to reveal that his respect for HyunA and her decision stays unchanged. When asked by the interviewer about his love for HyunA, DAWN revealed that irrespective of their relationship status, he will continue to love HyunA and that even if the two were to pick two completely different paths, he would still be in love with her.

DAWN’s alleged proposal

In his discussion, DAWN opened up about his proposal to HyunA and clarified that it was a misunderstanding. He revealed that the proposal was not made with the intention of getting married, saying that he simply gave her a ring because of his affection towards her. Although he had considered the possibility of marrying her in the future, the proposal was not meant to signify their engagement. DAWN acknowledged that the common understanding is that a ring represents engagement, but he admitted to lacking common sense in the matter.

DWAN also provided an explanation as to why he and HyunA did not deny the rumors about their impending marriage. He shared that he believed marriage was something that would happen in the future, and that it would have been uncomfortable for him to publicly deny the articles. DAWN felt that it was better to address the topic of marriage at a later time, rather than responding to the rumours at the moment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kim Da Mi hilariously stopped Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara's kiss in Itaewon Class