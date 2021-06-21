Day 6’s Even of Day member Young K opens up about three messages that inspired Right Through Me

The bassist and rapper shares emotional learnings that have helped him in life. Read more to know what they are.

Day 6’s subunit Even of Day has been gearing up for a comeback and the subunit member Young K provided insight into the title’s meaning. Their second mini album ‘Right Through Me’ is coming up. The idol began by talking about what is something that has pierced “right through me” and gives a few instances that have stayed with him for a long time. Dressed casually, Young K is sitting on a chair in a relaxed manner as he opens up about a few vulnerable moments.

Young K says that the first time when he felt that something struck him hard was when someone had scolded him saying that “If you have a problem, just say it”. It went right through Young K in such a way that he felt like something exploded within him and he began to cry because of that. He revealed that it was not his intention to cry but the tears just came out. It was one of the most important messages that he has kept in mind since then. Another recent anecdote he shared was when he was touched by one of the boyband’s fans who are known as My Day. Young K acknowledged that My Day sends in lots of supportive and loving messages to them, and one such message was comforting for him. It was directed to Young K and the fan themself to say that “We’re all just people so it’s okay to not be okay”. The warm message caused him to become very emotional.

The last story and learning he shared was very close to him since it was from his father. Young K’s father compared the shoelaces with human nature to convey that just like shoelaces become undone easily, human nature is to give up easily too, however, what matters is how many times one ties the shoelaces again. It reminds one to keep trying even after feeling like giving up. It has helped Young K a lot in retrospect.

Even of Day’s second mini album is set to release on 5th July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Let’s cheer and support for their upcoming comeback!

Watch a sentimental Young K talking about the meaning of the album’s title here:

