Day 6’s Even of Day shares insight about Right Through Me’s music and the process of making the album

Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon have released their new album through which they try to express universal emotions that everyone can relate to. Read more about it.

Day 6’s subunit Even of Day has released their second mini album ‘Right Through Me’ on July 5. The music video for the title track of the same name was also released featuring the three members of the subunit, Dowoon, Wonpil and Young K. The desperation and sorrow is strenuously portrayed in the music video while the title song has points of mellow drum beats as well as high notes in the chorus for catharsis. Even of Day held an online showcase for the second mini album where they gave more insight into the music and their goals.

The members shared that ‘Right Through Me’ has a 90s sound because they were aiming to go vintage and that is how it turned out. When asked about specific moments that have pierced ‘right through them’, Young K recalled a recent phone call with his dad on the radio show where his dad said that even Young K is a person so it is okay if he is having a difficult time. Wonpil chose the group’s second world tour where they performed in several countries. He wishes to meet the fans and perform for them in a concert arena again after the current pandemic is gone. Dowoon shared that Day 6 is what is special to him since that is how he is spending his youth. Another topic they talked about was about making music. Young K emphasized on the importance of how people who listen to their music should enjoy it. Wonpil described Day 6’s color as simply the music that comes out when they try to express what they truly want to.

They concluded with their desire to give love and happiness to people through this album. Apart from the good music, Even of Day hopes to put a smile on people’s faces so that it can improve their lives even if only by a small amount.

