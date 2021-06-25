Day 6’s subunit Even of Day releases concept photos of a solemnly charming Young K

The handsome bassist perfectly captures the emotions. Read more to know about the photos.

Day 6’s subunit Even of Day is gearing up for the comeback of their second mini album ‘Right Through Me’ as they release the concept photos of the first member Young K. The four teaser photos show Young K as he shines in the dimly lit rustic and vintage room. He adorns a printed shirt and black blazer as he gives a wistful gaze to the camera. In one of the photos, Young K poses as if he is in deep thought which matches the concept of the album that has no specific theme however it is about something that the three members always wanted to convey.

Previously, the unit released videos of the members describing what the album title meant for them and their experience while creating it. Young K had narrated three incidents that had touched him and had given him lessons to remember. The same emotion of reflection and rumination is observed in his photos thereby exhibiting his sensibility and maturity.

Even of Day is a subunit of Day 6 that consists of Young K, Dowoon and Wonpil. Young K is the bassist, rapper and vocalist of Day 6. The unit debuted with the extended play ‘The Book of Us: Gluon’ with lead single ‘Where the Sea Sleeps’. All the three members have taken part in the production of the album. The upcoming album tracklist involves seven songs and Young K has written the lyrics for six of them, including the title track.

Right Through Me releases on 5th July, 2021.

Check out the teaser photo of Young K here:

